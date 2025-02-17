Adrian Wojnarowski resurfaces to break news about Mavericks' Anthony Davis
During his time as an NBA insider -- both with Yahoo Sports and ESPN -- Adrian Wojnarowski coined the phrase "Woj Bomb." He was just as big as the league itself. The two felt synonymous.
Wojnarowski was key in breaking any pivotal NBA news, which helped establish the culture of fans who crave for getting instant news about the league.
The trade deadline and free agency are heightened to a new level because of Wojnarowski. However, he recently retired from the news game to step into a role with the basketball program at his alma mater St. Bonaventure.
The former ESPN insider and personality recently came out of news breaking retirement, however, as he helped announce an endorsement campaign for Dallas Mavericks star big man Anthony Davis.
Wojnarowski unretired to reveal that Davis is joining CeraVe as the "Head of CeraVe."
"BREAKING: CeraVe is acquiring Anthony Davis as “Head of CeraVe,” sources say," Wojnarowski shared on X.
Davis joins CeraVe as they are set to push their new product line in hair care, as they were initially a prominent company in the skincare department. The Mavericks star will likely feature in many commercials and promotional videos to help the business launch the new line of products.
The Mavericks are eager to see Davis on the hardwood rather than in CeraVe advertisements, though it could be quite some time until that happens after a recent injury suffered in his Dallas debut.
