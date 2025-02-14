Former Mavericks executive goes off on Patrick Dumont over Luka Doncic remarks
While the initial shock of the groundbreaking Luka Doncic trade -- that sent him from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers -- has worn, the impact of the deal will continue to shake up the NBA for years to come.
Doncic is now the future of the most popular NBA franchise, which will certainly change the outlook for the future of the league. The Mavericks leveraged their future, too, as they returned Anthony Davis, who is just past his prime.
Evidently, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison made a poor move, and the club's owner, Patrick Dumont, was in full support of the deal. The two have recently been dragged relentlessly by the Mavericks fan base.
Former Dallas executive Bob Voulgaris, who serves as the director of quantitative research, took to The Dumb Zone Podcast to join that crowd in trying to make sense of an abysmal trade. He didn't just drag the trade, though. He was particularly harsh about Dumont as the owner of the club and his remarks on Luka Doncic.
"The people who were critiquing him had no business," Vouldgaris said bluntly. "Those people have not accomplished anything. Who are they to be talking about what it takes to win? That's the part that I found really offensive... You inherited a pretty good roster, generational superstars. Have a little bit more humility in knowing what it takes to win. Nico is in a tough position so I can empathize with him.
"But the owner, this guy is like the definition of... He married into money. This guy does not look like he's ever denied himself the luxury of an extra meal. So for him to talk about what it takes to win and to reference Shaq as the ultimate example is just so tone-deaf. Obviously, you managed to marry into this amazing family that has a lot of money. Great, congratulations.
"What have you managed to accomplish other than going to school? People go to school... I don't have a lot of sympathy for people who are so adamant. Just have a little grace... 'We're new to this. We'll do better. We trust the fans. We really want to bring something better.' But they really don't care enough about Dallas, they're not from Dallas, and they're not Dallas people. It's a real estate play for them."
The former Mavericks staffer did not hold back on Dumont after the owner was quite critical of Doncic and his ability to play winning basketball. That was *after* Doncic had taken the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals on two occasions and the NBA Finals just last season.
