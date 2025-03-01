Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo headline Mavericks-Bucks injury report
The Dallas Mavericks host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in the middle of a three-game home stand. They started it with a closer-than-needed victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, and their road will be much harder with the Buck coming to town, given Dallas' frontcourt situation.
Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), and Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain) are all still out but are set to be re-evaluated on March 6th. Davis and Lively have taken part in some pre-game workouts, so their return seems closer than Gafford's. Caleb Martin remains out, though nothing has ben announced about his situation.
READ MORE: Mavericks center named trade target for division rival
P.J. Washington is the only other Maverick on the injury report, listed as questionable with a sprained right ankle. He had played every game since the All-Star Break before sitting out against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. This means Dwight Powell is off the injury report after playing in the last two games.
Pat Connaughton (left calf strain), Pete Nance (left ankle sprain), and Bobby Portis (league suspension) are out for this matchup. Portis was recently suspended for 25 games for mistakenly (if you believe his agent) using an opioid named Tramadol instead of a painkiller called Toradol.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (left calf strain) and Damian Lillard (right hamstring soreness) are each listed as probable. Antetokounpo missed six games with the calf strain but has played in the last six. Lillard played 35 minutes in Milwaukee's most recent over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.
READ MORE: Further details emerge of Anthony Edwards-Luka Doncic talks before Lakers-Mavericks trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter