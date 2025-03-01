Dallas Basketball

Mavericks center named trade target for division rival

The Dallas Mavericks could be making a deal with one of their Southwest Division rivals.

Feb 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) reacts to a play against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have one of the top rosters in the NBA with a number of players other teams wished played for them instead.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests that the New Orleans Pelicans may need a little bit of help at the center position, and Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford could be a fit for them.

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) warms up before the start of the game
Feb 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) warms up before the start of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Gafford to the Pels?

"New Orleans could have had a busier trade season," Buckley writes. Was the fact that it didn't a show of commitment to this core, or merely a belief that better assets could be found this offseason?

"The plan, per The Athletic's William Guillory, is "to build around the trio" of Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray and Trey Murphy III. If that's the focus, then the Pels should be shopping for another big man who fits that group. A defensive anchor like [Utah Jazz center Walker] Kessler would be a dream, but Gafford's lob-finishing could be plenty valuable."

Gafford suffered an injury last month and is expected to be out for a few more weeks, but if he returns to health soon, he could make himself an attractive trade target once again.

It may make sense for the Mavs to move on from Gafford with Anthony Davis now in the fold, but that's a decision for Nico Harrison to make this summer.

