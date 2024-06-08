Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Expects 'Big Response' From Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic In Game 2
The Dallas Mavericks lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals 107-89 as Boston dominated for the majority of the game. Luka Doncic had a strong outing, scoring 30 points, but his teammates struggled to hit shots, leaving Doncic to finish with just one assist. His former teammate Kristaps Porzingis, now a key member of the Boston Celtics, knows as well as anyone that Doncic can get going in a hurry and expects the Slovenian superstar to be prepared for Game 2.
“We expect a big response from him," Porzingis said to the media on Saturday. "He’s one of the best players and he’s going to bring it so we have to be ready.”
READ MORE: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Respond to Jason Kidd's Bold Take About Boston Celtics
Doncic is one of the best in NBA history when it comes to playing after a loss, averaging almost 35 PPG in the playoffs in the game after a loss. Boston knows this and will likely have a plan ready for an expected barrage.
The Celtics forced Doncic to play a lot of 1-on-1 basketball in Game 1, making him become a pure scorer, but he wants to get others involved. If Boston comes out with that same strategy, he may have to put his head down and score 40+ points, something he's done eight times in just 46 playoff games.
Doncic is an easy person to motivate. From trash-talking fans to the desire to not lose, he finds different ways to get himself going. There's little doubt he'll try and make a statement in Game 2 and do everything he can to head back to Dallas with a 1-1 series. The Mavericks are 3-0 in Game 2s so far in this postseason run, making that 4-0 will go a long way in this series.
Porzingis spent two and a half seasons playing in Dallas alongside Doncic but the two never clicked on the court, leading to the talented 7-footer being traded to Washington. He was traded to the Celtics this past offseason and has helped to unlock another gear for Boston's offense. Despite a calf strain that kept him out for most of the playoffs, Porzingis returned in Game 1 of The Finals and was spectacular early on, finishing with 20 points and 3 blocks. The Mavericks had no answer for him and it's one of the many things they'll have to fix for Sunday's Game 2.
READ MORE: Adjustments the Dallas Mavericks Could Make Heading Into Game 2 Against Boston Celtics
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Finals
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter