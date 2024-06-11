Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Suffered 'Rare' Injury in Game 2 Against Mavericks
On Tuesday, it was reported that Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis has suffered another injury, this time being a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon.
The Celtics labeled it a "rare injury" which will leave Porzingis day-to-day just one day out of Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Dallas Mavericks are currently facing a 2-0 deficit in the Finals to the Celtics, who have benefited from a spark provided by Porzingis off the bench.
"After consultation with numerous specialists regarding this rare injury, his availability for upcoming games will be determined day-to-day," the team said.
Medical expert Brian Sutterer, who covers big sports injuries, describes the medial retinaculum as "a seat belt that keeps the tendons in place as they course around the inside of the ankle bone. There are three tendons that travel along the inside of the ankle, and that seatbelt keeps them secured in place. The posterior tibialis tendon is one of said tendons."
Ahead of the Finals tipping off, Porzingis missed 10 consecutive games with a right calf strain, an injury completely unrelated to his new one. This won't keep the Celtics big man from trying to get to the court for Game 3.
"He's doing anything and everything he can to be ready for the game tomorrow," Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said on Tuesday. "It's a serious injury."
Again, Porzingis -- a former Maverick himself -- entered the Finals coming off an injury. Because of the prior injury, the 7-footer has provided a spark off the bench, with Al Horford starting in his spot. He's averaged 16 points, five rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game in 22 minutes per game through the first two contests.
Porzingis has had some pivotal moments on both sides of the ball, making it a nightmare on-court matchup for the Mavericks.
Game 3 is pivotal, too. With a win, the Celtics are set to cruise their way to banner No. 18. With a Mavericks win, though, the series is wide open as the team would have a second game in Dallas to try and square the series up.
Whether or not Porzingis is available is significant towards the NBA Finals.
