Cooper Flagg gives honest reaction to Luka Doncic Lakers-Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks are set to select Cooper Flagg first overall at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft. Whether Flagg likes it or not, he'll be asked by the fanbase to fill Luka Doncic's shoes, even if he's an entirely different player.
A lot of the fans are still upset that the team traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Flagg gives the team a future again, something to be excited about as the team looks to move into a new arena after the turn of the decade. But the trade was stunning to everyone around the NBA, with most people calling it the most shocking trade in NBA history.
At Flagg's pre-draft media availability, Flagg was asked about his reaction to February's Doncic trade.
"I remember being with all of my guys. That might’ve been the night we played UNC at home, we won that game, we were all hanging out. My teammate Darren Harris was the 1st one to see the Shams post. We just started going crazy. It was such a shock.”
Flagg was also asked if there was any pressure to follow up Luka Doncic in Dallas, who had as great a start to an NBA career as we've seen recently. Flagg says he isn't feeling that pressure.
"I wouldn’t look at anything as pressure, me going into whatever situation, I'm just going to try and be myself all the time, and I'm going to push myself to be better and better every single day. Make the most out of every day. I’m not worried about living up to certain players’ expectations or things like that. I'm just going to be myself.”
Flagg is a real one-of-one player, and Dallas will enjoy his play and his competitiveness from Day 1 with the Mavericks.
