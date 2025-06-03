Mavericks listed among favorites to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant
The Dallas Mavericks face a big offseason after missing the playoffs this season. Many expected them to take a big swing to trade for a superstar before they landed the first overall pick. Getting the first pick, which is extremely likely to be Duke star Cooper Flagg, changed Dallas' plans a little.
However, there were rumors that the Mavericks were interested in Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant at the trade deadline, and they've been connected to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo since his draft class.
DraftKings has released betting odds on which teams Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant will be on to start next season.
The Milwaukee Bucks are still the favorite for Antetokounmpo at -140, however, the Dallas Mavericks have the fifth-highest odds at +1200. They're only behind the San Antonio Spurs (+380), Houston Rockets (+450), and Toronto Raptors (+1000).
The Rockets have the highest odds for Kevin Durant at +280, but the Mavericks have slightly higher odds here, as they are tied for the fourth-highest odds at +800. They're also behind the Minnesota Timberwolves (+300) and Durant's current Suns (+350) while being tied with the New York Knicks.
Reports have indicated that it'd be extremely unlikely for the Mavericks to trade for either superstar. Their salaries would be tough to match without completely gutting the team, and Dallas needs quality depth after injuries sank the team last season.
Dallas is more likely to select Flagg at the top of the NBA Draft, potentially shedding a little in a trade to get under the tax apron and find a serviceable point guard who can fill in until Kyrie Irving returns from his ACL injury.
