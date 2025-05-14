Cooper Flagg opens up on possibility of joining Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks were gifted a golden horse when they won the NBA Draft Lottery on Monday night, giving them the first pick in a draft with Duke star Cooper Flagg at the top of the board. Everyone in the building in Chicago for the Lottery was shocked, even Flagg, and he avoided any initial questions on the ESPN broadcast.
Rumors started trickling out on Tuesday that Flagg was excited about the opportunity to learn from guys like Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving and help a team that's already built to contend, but he hadn't said anything directly.
Flagg addressed the media in Chicago at the NBA Combine, and he finally directly answered a question about playing for the Mavs.
He deflected at first, saying how he was excited about the opportunity, but then said, "As far as Dallas goes they’ve got a lot of really good pieces. [Dereck Lively} coming from Duke that’s pretty cool. So I think it would be a really cool opportunity.”
Lively was Jon Scheyer's first draft pick as Duke's head coach, and Scheyer has said he's looking forward to seeing the two of them play together if that ends up being the case.
Every report that has come out points to the Mavericks sticking and picking Flagg rather than trading the pick, something fans had to be worried about with Nico Harrison still in place as the general manager, but ESPN's Tim MacMahon said the team realizes the kind of opportunity this is.
Dallas will have to wait until June 25th at 7 p.m. CST for Flagg to officially become a Maverick, though.
