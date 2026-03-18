3 Prospects to Watch in March Madness for Dallas Mavericks Fans

The Dallas Mavericks have accepted their role in the tank this year, sitting tied for the 6th-worst record in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans, who they just lost to on Monday. 2026 is the last year they control their first-round pick until 2031, so it's imperative to take advantage of this elite draft class and add another young star alongside Cooper Flagg.

Dallas currently has three picks: their own (currently in the lottery), the Oklahoma City Thunder's first-rounder (will likely be the 30th pick), and a second-round pick via the Phoenix Suns (currently slated around 50th overall). That is a lot of bites at the apple for the Mavs to add young talent.

With March Madness just ahead, here is one prospect to watch at each range the Mavericks are projected to pick at.

1. Kingston Flemings - Houston

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) reacts while playing against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

If the Dallas Mavericks fall in the 5-8 range, as they're currently projected to do, they're going to be projected to take one of the four highly touted guards in the class: Houston's Kingston Flemings, Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr., Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr., and Illinois' Keaton Wagler.



A lot of people have connected Mikel Brown and Darius Acuff to the Mavs, but Brown's back issues are going to scare teams off, and we've discussed Acuff a few times.



Kingston Flemings, from Texas and raised in San Antonio, is now attending Houston and could be a great fit for the Mavs' future. He's averaging 16.4 PPG, 5.3 APG, 3.9 RPG, and 1.6 SPG, has great shooting splits (47.5/39.2/83.9), and you have to be a great defender to play as much as he has as a freshman under Kelvin Sampson. He has the size at 6'4" capable of playing alongside Kyrie Irving now, and the potential to take over for Irving in the future.



Houston's first game will be on Thursday against Idaho.

2. Isaiah Evans - Duke

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts in the second half during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

You know it's a talented draft class when a player as good as Isaiah Evans is projected to be a late first-round, early second-round pick. In his sophomore season, Evans is averaging 14.9 PPG while shooting 36.5% from three, and has shown flamethrower potential. In the ACC Tournament quarterfinals against Florida State, Evans had 32 points while hitting 7 threes.



The Mavericks need to add some shooting around Cooper Flagg, and he already knows Evans from playing with him last year at Duke. Evans is wiry at 6'6", 175 pounds, but the Mavs desperately need more players who can space the floor. Evans can do that.



Duke is the first overall seed and will play Siena on Thursday.

3. Jaron Pierre Jr. - SMU

Feb 25, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (5) brings the ball upcourt against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Mavericks have to upgrade the backcourt long-term, and while you could argue the Mavericks may look to draft a center as Dereck Lively II insurance, they could always re-sign Marvin Bagley III and/or Moussa Cisse.



Jaron Pierre Jr. has lit it up for the SMU Mustangs this year, averaging 17.6 PPG while shooting 37.8% from three. He's a sixth-year senior, so he may even go undrafted because of his age, but he has the size at 6'5", athleticism, and the shooting ability to be an instant scoring threat for a team like the Mavs.



SMU plays in the First Four against Miami (OH) tonight.

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