Could J.J. Redick Make His Mavs Debut This Weekend?

Dallas Mavericks newcomer J.J. Redick revealed on Friday that he is close to making his much-anticipated Dallas debut. Could it happen Sunday night when the Mavs take on their division rival San Antonio Spurs?

Dallas Mavericks fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for newcomer J.J. Redick to make his Mavs debut since the team brought him over from the New Orleans Pelicans at this year's trade deadline. After not hearing anything publicly from Redick multiple days after the trade went down, fans were starting to worry that the Mavs had gotten into another 2012 Derek Fisher situation.

Those fears were soon alleviated though when Redick, on his The Old Man and the Three podcast, endearingly told Mavs Twitter that they could finally "calm the f---" down and that he was excited to play for the Mavs.

On Friday, Redick hinted that he could be making his much-anticipated debut for the Mavs very soon... possibly even this weekend when the Dallas takes on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

“I’ve been able to ramp up some of my on-court activities," said Redick on his podcast. "Today (Friday), is an off day for the team and for me. I am planning on practicing tomorrow (Saturday). We’ll see how it goes. I am expecting tomorrow to be able to do some stuff 5-on-5 and some stuff live. It will be my first time doing that.”

Over the last 15 games, the Mavs have been playing excellent basketball. In that span, Dallas has the 6th best offense and the 5th best defense in the league. Although the team has had a lot of recent success, the addition of Redick's sharp-shooting and swift off-ball movement will enhance Rick Carlisle's rotations even further.

According to Synergy Basketball, Redick has an 82-percent effective field goal percentage this season when shooting unguarded catch-and-shoot jump shots. Redick was also shooting 46 percent from deep in his last 15 games for the Pelicans before having to sit out with his heel injury. These kind of shooting numbers are why so many are salivating at the idea of Redick playing alongside superstar Luka Doncic, who can create wide-open shot attempts for his teammates in his sleep.

“Hopefully, in the next couple games, I’ll be available to play," said Redick. Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com this weekend for updates on Redick's status leading into Sunday night's game against the Spurs.

