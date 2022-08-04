Skip to main content

Dallas Arrest for NBA Champ Iman Shumpert: Drugs and Gun-Related Items at Airport

Shumpert told police that he was traveling to see his daughter, but instead, the former Knicks player, 32, was put in handcuffs and transported to the airport jail without incident.

DFW Airport was the scene of an arrest of Iman Shumpert, the former first-round pick and three-time NBA Finals participant, who was handcuffed for being in possession of what is being called a "sizeable" amount of marijuana, along with some weapon-related items, in his backpack at the DFW Airport.

According to the police report via TMZ, officers responded to a potential drug violation call on Saturday afternoon when TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with marijuana, which turned out to be 6.12 ounces in weight.

Additionally, Shumpert had in his possession, per TMZ, "a Glock magazine and 14 9mm rounds in his bag'' as he was set to board a Delta flight to Los Angeles.

Shumpert told police that he was traveling to see his daughter, but instead, the former Knicks player, 32, was put in handcuffs and transported to the airport jail without incident.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors
Play

NBA Power Rankings: Doncic’s Mavs Contenders or Pretenders?

The Dallas Mavericks have had an up-and-down offseason, but at the very least, they should still be a strong playoff team next season.

By Dalton Trigg13 hours ago
13 hours ago
luka cuban
Play

'Luka Doncic is a Beast': Where Mark Cuban Ranks Mavs Superstar

"Luka?'' Cuban said, answering a question in the podcast below. "Top 1 or 2. He's a beast. He's adding stuff to his game this summer, he's going to come back even better."

By Mike Fisher13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Mavs-news-Luka-Doncic-sounds-off-after-Dallas-blows-19-point-lead-vs
Play

Where's Mavs Star Luka Doncic Rank Among Top Guards?

Bleacher Report ranks the top guards in the league and the Mavs superstar is among the best.

By Lorenzo Almanza18 hours ago
18 hours ago

TMZ says the charge is classified as a "State Jail Felony,'' which means Shumpert could face up to two years behind bars and a $10,000 fine if he is convicted.

The 6-5 Shumpert was the No. 17 pick overall in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Georgia Tech. He played four years in New York with the Knicks before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he was a part-time starter on a LeBron James-led team that qualified for the NBA Finals in three straight years, with two titles to show for it. Shumpert played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2020-21, and in his decade-long career, averaging 7.2 points per game, has also played for the Sacramento Kings and the Houston Rockets.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors
News

NBA Power Rankings: Doncic’s Mavs Contenders or Pretenders?

By Dalton Trigg13 hours ago
luka cuban
News

'Luka Doncic is a Beast': Where Mark Cuban Ranks Mavs Superstar

By Mike Fisher13 hours ago
Mavs-news-Luka-Doncic-sounds-off-after-Dallas-blows-19-point-lead-vs
News

Where's Mavs Star Luka Doncic Rank Among Top Guards?

By Lorenzo Almanza18 hours ago
6B9DA395-071D-45A6-AEF6-5FC697EC8130
News

Mavs Donuts: 'Skinny' Luka Doncic; Durant Meets with Nets Owner on Trade

By Mike Fisher18 hours ago
Josh Green
News

Next Step: What Mavs' Josh Green Must Improve On Next Season

By Grant Afseth21 hours ago
Cavs-news-Collin-Sexton-has-tied-Luka-Doncic-for-the-most-double-digit-games-by-a-rookie-this-season-1000x600
News

Sign or Trade? Options for Final Mavs Roster Spot

By Lorenzo AlmanzaAug 2, 2022 7:27 PM EDT
kristaps-porzingis-denies-issues-luka-doncic
News

Looking Back at Kristaps Porzingis’ Tenure with Mavs

By DallasBasketball.com StaffAug 2, 2022 5:06 PM EDT
93C6527A-84C7-411E-B499-FA0FC1CE56DF
News

Could Mavs Get Myles Turner & Buddy Hield in 1 Trade with Pacers?

By Dalton TriggAug 1, 2022 11:51 PM EDT