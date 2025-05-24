Dallas Basketball

Anthony Davis exposes Lakers' LeBron James' bizarre pregame ritual

Davis poked fun at his former teammate's routine.

Keenan Womack

Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (23) react in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (23) react in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Anthony Davis teamed up with LeBron James in 2019 after he was traded from the New Orleans Pelicans, a move that at the time formed one of the most dynamic partnerships in the league. It helped the Lakers to capture the 2020 NBA Title, the franchise's first since the end of the Kobe Bryant era in 2010.

Los Angeles sent Davis to Dallas in the still-controversial Luka Doncic deal on February 2, but to this day, Davis remains friends with James, who he views as a mentor. The Mavericks big man recently poked fun at his former teammate on Instagram, discussing James' strange pregame routine.

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“One guy known as one of the greatest of all-time, if not the greatest...as soon as he gets to the arena, he takes his entire uniform, from the jersey to the shorts, the socks, the shoes, everything, and lays it on the floor. And no one can touch it. It became a thing where you can’t even walk over it. You have to walk around it," he said on Instagram, outlining the bizarre nature of James' ritual.

Though it may seem strange, whatever LeBron James is doing has been working since 2003, as the Lakers star made his unprecedented 21st all-NBA team this season after making second-team with the Lakers. He put up 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists this past season for LA.

Davis' season was affected heavily by injuries, but he still managed to average 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. However, he played just nine games with Dallas after various injuries, averaging 20.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 46% from the field.

