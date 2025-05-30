The Mavericks can't contend unless they fix this big need
The Dallas Mavericks didn't have the season that they imagined coming off the NBA Finals. Two bad trades caused an angry fanbase, and injuries kept the team from making the playoffs, losing in the final game of the Play-In Tournament. That's a major disappointment for a team hoping to compete for a championship.
There are a few things Dallas will have to fix if they want to be in contention next season, but which stands out as the biggest need?
READ MORE: NBA legend gives scouting report for future Maverick Cooper Flagg
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley put together a list of what teams need to fix heading into next season, listing "Covering for Kyrie" for the Mavericks.
"Dallas' wildest offseason dream already came true, when the Mavericks miraculously cashed in their 1.8 percent chance of winning the top pick and therefore the right to select Cooper Flagg.
"That's an obviously massive win, but it doesn't check off the top item on the summer to-do list.
"That one requires finding a capable replacement for Kyrie Irving, who still faces a lengthy layoff after suffering an ACL tear in early March. Spencer Dinwiddie and Dante Exum are unrestricted free agents. Brandon Williams' next season as a full-time rotation player would be his first. Jaden Hardy seemed to fall out of favor with the coaching staff.
"In other words, this question almost certainly won't be answered in-house. Not entirely, anyway. In a perfect world, Dallas would add someone (via trade or free agency) who can pilot the ship while Irving is out and maintain a helpful role upon his return."
The Mavs have been connected to a few different trade candidates at guard, including Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball. It'll be easier for them to add someone via trade rather than free agency since they don't have a lot of financial flexibility.
READ MORE: Mavericks CEO reveals initial reaction to Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter