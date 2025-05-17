Mavericks chaos could continue after landing first overall pick
The Dallas Mavericks' roller coaster ride continues after the team was granted the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
This gives the Mavs the opportunity to select a new franchise centerpiece in Duke forward Cooper Flagg, who is viewed universally as the best prospect in this year's rookie crop.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes ranked all 30 teams based on potential offseason chaos, and the Mavs ended up at No. 7 on the list.
Mavs due for chaos after landing No. 1 pick
"How safe is Nico Harrison’s job? A lot safer now that the Dallas Mavericks have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft. The chance to land Cooper Flagg should appease fans who spent the last several months chanting and making signs calling for Harrison's ouster," Hughes wrote.
"The luck of the lottery shouldn't necessarily save Harrison. Ownership could still cast him as a scapegoat for the Luka Dončić trade and its 0 percent approval rating. And can he really be trusted to handle the trade offers that'll surely come in for Flagg, or the deals that'll need to be swung to balance out the roster?
"Otherwise, the Mavs have some extension decisions to make on Washington and Gafford, and Irving’s torn ACL means he's unlikely to opt out in search of a free-agent deal elsewhere. Perhaps Dallas can get him to re-up at a cheap rate given his injury. Either way, the Mavs are going to need a point guard for 2025-26 until he's able to return."
The NBA Draft is set for June 25-26.
