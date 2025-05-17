Mavericks forward reveals reaction to team landing first overall pick, Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA landscape when they won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery for the first time in franchise history three months after the most stunning trade in NBA history. A lot of people around the league believe that the Mavs don't deserve a player as talented as Cooper Flagg after they dumped Luka Doncic in the middle of the night to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.
It was a huge win for the franchise, though. The front office has a path to dig themselves out of the massive hole they built, and the fanbase has hope again. But how do the players feel?
Mavericks forward Naji Marshall appeared on the "Young Man and the Three" podcast with Tommy Alter and his former New Orleans Pelicans teammate Trey Murphy III, and was asked his thoughts about landing the top pick in the upcoming draft.
"I was at my house... I was watching, I forgot it came on. I turn on ESPN, it was on the top five. I seen us across the board, I looked at my man like 'What?!' It just kept going down, three, two, one, I started jumping in the air. I couldn't believe it, like how?... I'm excited, bro, so excited... I love [Cooper Flagg]'s game. He's a winner, I love how he hoops, I love the dog he has in him... I'm excited to see him grow, become a star in the league."
Marshall and Flagg may play the same position, but there will be ways to get them on the floor together. Jason Kidd trotted out Marshall as a point guard in the Play-In Tournament, and that could be something they continue to experiment with if they can't land a point guard this offseason until Kyrie Irving returns. But both Marshall and Flagg will be excellent perimeter defenders for the Mavs.
It will still be a while before this is made official, though, as the first round of the NBA Draft isn't until June 25th.
