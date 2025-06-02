Mavericks could bring back key free agent amid latest rumors
The Dallas Mavericks have a big hole at point guard while Kyrie Irving works his way back from his ACL injury in March. Jaden Hardy and Brandon Williams are the only other guards under contract for next season as Spencer Dinwiddie and Dante Exum are free agents.
The latest free agency rumors included Dante Exum possibly going back overseas, as EuroLeague champions Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul had an interest in signing the former fifth-overall pick.
However, NBA insider Marc Stein of the DLLS network has reported the Mavs could bring Dante Exum back, saying in his most recent substack that the two sides have "mutual interest in hashing out a new deal."
If Exum is healthy, he'd be a great player to have back. He can be a spot starter with his defense, playmaking, and shooting, then comfortably move back to the bench once Irving returns from injury.
However, trying to stay healthy has been the theme of Exum's career. He only played in 20 games last season due to a wrist injury that required surgery in training camp and then he fractured his hand near the end of the season. He'd be a good third option if they can find someone else either in free agency or with a trade to fill Irving's spot for the first half of the season.
Exum was a revelation in the 2023-24 season, where his newfound three-point shot and defense made him a vital depth piece for a team that made a run to the NBA Finals. If he can regain that form and play in 55 games while averaging about 8.0 PPG and 3.0 APG while shooting over 40% from three, that's a valuable piece off the bench.
