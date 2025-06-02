Mavericks coach receives disappointing update on Suns coaching search
The Phoenix Suns are in the final stages of choosing their next head coach which will be their fourth in four seasons. Monty Williams was dismissed after the 2022-23 season, Frank Vogel only lasted the 2023-24 season, and Mike Budenholzer could only get through the 2024-25 season, all being disappointing campaigns.
Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Sean Sweeney was reported to be one of the five finalists to make it to the next round of interviews. The Suns have since cut the list to two.
ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Suns have cut their list of candidates to two assistant coaches from the Cleveland Cavaliers: Johnnie Bryant and Jordan Ott. The Cavaliers had an outstanding regular season, going 64-18, but they fell short in the playoffs, losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Indiana Pacers.
Although it's disappointing for Sweeney to not make the final cut to be a head coach, that should mean he's back on the bench with the Dallas Mavericks for the 2025-26 season. He's been an assistant coach for Jason Kidd every year that Kidd has been a head coach.
Dallas' coaching staff is in need of some continuity too, as they've lost a number of assistants since the start of 2025. Darrell Armstrong was arrested for aggravated assault before the end of the season, Alex Jensen became the head men's basketball coach for the University of Utah, and Slovenian native Marko Milic left the team soon after the Luka Doncic trade.
Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley also interviewed for the job in the initial interview phase, but he didn't make it past the initial cut list.
