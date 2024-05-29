Dallas Mavericks' Dereck Lively II Faces Encouraging Injury News Before Game 5 Against Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS — During the Dallas Mavericks' Game 3 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dereck Lively II was hit in the back of the head by Karl-Anthony Towns' knee while the All-Star big man was attempting to finish in the paint. After lying on the court for a few minutes, Lively was helped off the court, raising concern about his health.
Lively was initially considered questionable to return while diagnosed with a neck strain, but was later ruled out for the rest of Game 3. He did not participate in practice on Monday then was sidelined for Game 4 on Tuesday as well. There does appear to be progress toward a potential return to the lineup.
The Mavericks submitted an injury report for Game 5 that lists Lively as questionable to play, along with Luka Doncic with the same questionable designation as he manages a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness. The team already ruled out Olivier-Maxence Prosper due to his left ankle sprain.
Lively has been instrumental in the Mavericks' success throughout their postseason run. He's averaged 8.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 15 games while shooting a historic 65.3 percent from the floor.
“Yeah, he’s a big piece to our defense and offense, so we miss him a lot," Doncic said of Lively.
The Mavericks did regain Maxi Kleber in the lineup after a lengthy injury absence caused by an AC joint separation in his right shoulder that sidelined him since midway through the team's first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers.
Managing to regain Lively and Kleber would enable Dallas to maximize frontcourt size and versatility. Having those options is valuable against a tough Timberwolves frontcourt rotation consisting of Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Naz Reid.
Having multiple rim protectors to toggle through during games helps maximize the difficult for Anthony Edwards to attack the paint and make plays, too. Gafford is the only true shot blocking option Dallas has when Lively isn't available to play.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs.