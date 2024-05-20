Dallas Mavericks' Dereck Lively II Named to NBA All-Rookie Second Team

The 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Rookie Second Team:



▪️ Keyonte George of @utahjazz

▪️ GG Jackson II of @memgrizz

▪️ Dereck Lively II of @dallasmavs

▪️ Amen Thompson of @HoustonRockets

▪️ Cason Wallace of @okcthunder pic.twitter.com/1QaumdqzYo