Dallas Mavericks Drawing 'Interest' From Key Trade Target
According to NBA source Jake L. Fischer, Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma wants to play for the Dallas Mavericks if he were to be traded. After being looked at as a possible option last season for the Mavs' front office, the trade fell through before Dallas moved on to acquire his teammate Daniel Gafford instead.
"By all indications, [Kuzma] has a lot of interest in going to Dallas," said Fischer, who also noted that the Wizards are 'eager' to trade Kuzma before the deadline and return some assets for their struggling, albeit young, team. Still, there are some obstacles in the way of making this happen.
The fit would work well for Dallas, who could use the fortification of their frontcourt with another combo forward to rotate in with Naji Marshall and PJ Washington. However, Fischer also pointed out that Dallas is unlikely to engage in the trade because in order to do so, they would have to give up Daniel Gafford to make the salaries work, and the former Wizards center has been a very important part of the Mavericks' center rotation.
"In order for Dallas to get to Kuzma's salary, they would have to put Gafford back in the deal. They would have to part with some one like Gafford or Naji Marshall in addition to Maxi Kleber...I just don't see Dallas doing that," he continued. "It sounds so unlikely that the Mavericks would be willing to part with multiple members of their rotation to go out and get Kuzma."
Currently, the Mavs sit at 20-12, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. While Kuzma is an attractive trade piece, it seems that Dallas will likely stay put during the trade deadline and continue to ride with the roster they have created.
