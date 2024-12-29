Mavericks' Blueprint For Success Without Luka Doncic Revealed
The Dallas Mavericks just wrapped up a road back-to-back, beating the Phoenix Suns 98-89 on Friday night and losing to the Portland Trail Blazers 126-122 on Saturday night. Two vastly different results on back-to-back nights revealed how the Mavs will have to win games over the next month, as Luka Doncic is out with a calf strain.
It'll be hard to execute this plan on nights like Saturday when they don't have P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II, and Naji Marshall. Washington and Marshall were suspended for their roles in a fight that broke out on Friday night against Phoenix's Jusuf Nurkic. Washington will be back for their next game, while Marshall has to miss three more games. Dereck Lively II has been out with a hip contusion he suffered against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas Day.
Dallas will have to win games with their defense until Luka Doncic returns. Getting Washington (their most important defender), Lively (their best interior protector), and Marshall (nicknamed "The Knife" for a reason) back will be important to that. Dallas' best five-man defensive lineup (of lineups that have played at least ten minutes together) could theoretically be their next starting lineup: Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, and Dereck Lively II, who have a defensive rating of 70.5 in 20 minutes together.
Kyrie Irving is elite enough offensively to carry the load, but they couldn't win on Saturday night against a poor Trail Blazers team despite Irving scoring an efficient 46 points. And Dallas doesn't have a reliable second scorer behind him while Doncic is out.
Their game plan against Phoenix will have to be their recipe: elite defense and support scoring. If their games are constantly in the 120s, wins may be hard to come by until Doncic returns. Portland shot 46/92 on Saturday, while Phoenix shot just 32/83. It'll be hard to hold most teams under 40% shooting from the floor in this day and age of the NBA, but that'll be their best chance to win.
Dallas' defense will have their work cut out for them this week, as they'll play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, holders of the league's second-highest scoring offense. They'll also play the Sacramento Kings (9th) and the Houston Rockets (12th). None of those will be easy unless the Mavericks can find some stops.
