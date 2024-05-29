Dallas Mavericks Drop Possible Closeout Game 4 with Loss Against Minnesota Timberwolves
DALLAS — Despite having the chance to earn their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011, the Dallas Mavericks came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a possible closeout Game 4, losing with a final score of 105-100.
Edwards sought Doncic as his defensive assignment to set the tone early. Doncic scored eight of the Mavericks' initial 10 points, with his latest being a step-back 3-pointer tying it up at 10-10. The momentum quickly shifted back in Minnesota's favor
In what proved to be a blast from roster issues in the past, Dwight Powell was relied on as the backup center, with Dereck Lively II sidelined due to a neck sprain. Dallas lacked an interior presence while struggling to make plays when they all relied on playing out of the pocket. After Dallas trailed 17-10, Gafford returned to action in Powell's place. Edwards hit a pull-up 3-pointer to give Minnesota the first double-figure lead of the night.
There was a moment when Kyle Anderson helped off the strong side corner, lowered his shoulder into Doncic, and fouled, causing tensions to rise momentarily. Maxi Kleber later checked into the game, marking his return from a shoulder joint separation that sidelined him since the first round.
Edwards put Minnesota up by 12, but Dallas responded with back-to-back made 3-pointers to make it 24-18. The Timberwolves went on to lead 27-20 at the end of the opening period, with Dallas shooting 6-21 (28.6%) overall and 4-10 (40.0%) from beyond the arc, with four turnovers leading to 10 points for the opposition.
With Irving commanding the bench unit to open the second quarter, Dallas outscored Minnesota by a 9-3 margin to make it 30-29. The stretch included five unanswered points from Dante Exum with an impressive scoop finish and corner 3-pointer without hesitation to shoot. He already tied his highest-scoring performance of the postseason in that short span. Doncic's catch-and-shoot 3-pointer after an offensive rebound reduced Minnesota's advantage to 36-32.
Jones hit consecutive corner 3-pointers off Doncic passes to tie it up at 42-42 with about four minutes remaining in the second quarter. The Slovenian superstar put Dallas back on top 44-42 by drawing Edwards' third personal foul and getting to the free throw line for the bonus. Despite Edwards, Gobert, and Towns being in foul trouble to close the first half, Minnesota retook a 49-47 lead at one point. Dallas closed out the remainder of the second period
The second half began with Gafford receiving multiple passes in front of the rim for finishes after Doncic attacked downhill to create an advantage. He then got to short-range for a floater of his own and followed that up by finding Gafford again for an alley-oop, pulling Dallas ahead.
Kleber flipped a screen for Irving to get a pull-up 3-pointer against Gobert's drop coverage, giving Dallas a four-point advantage. The tide turned almost immediately. A sequence that involved Edwards attacking the rim in transition put Minnesota back in the lead; then Towns hit a tightly contested 3-pointer to achieve a 7-0 run, making it 66-62.
After trying to draw a foul on a step-back 3-pointer, Towns' elbow struck Washington in the face, resulting in him picking up a fifth personal foul. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was called for a technical foul and Irving made the shot. Washington later received a corner 3-point attempt from Doncic on a spray out pass and hit the shot, tying it up 66-66 midway through the third period.
A 4-0 run capped off by Edwards' breakaway dunk was answered by the Mavericks using a corner 3-pointer from Hardy, but Dallas gave up a perimeter jumper to McDaniels. Hardy later used an in-and-out dribble to shift Anderson before throwing down a poster dunk. He later used a behind-the-back dribble to get by Edwards for a layup. With Dallas failing to get defensive stops during this stretch, Minnesota held onto a 78-73 advantage entering the final period.
The Mavericks scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to tie it at 78-78, beginning with Hardy delivering another made 3-pointer. Jones attacked off the catch to complete a dropoff pass to Gafford for an emphatic dunk. Gobert fired back with five unanswered points to put Minnesota back ahead by a five-point margin. After Gobert and Jones checked each other running down the floor, Doncic found him for a lob in transition over Gobert. Gafford blocked Edwards at the rim, setting up a drive and finish for Irving, making it 83-82 with 9:25 to play.
After several defensive stops, Doncic drew Gobert's fifth personal foul on a drive and split the pair of free throws to tie it up. However, a three-second violation gave Towns a free throw attempt that put Minnesota back in front. Edwards hit a pull-up after Gobert flipped a screen, but Washington tied it up at 86-86 with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer. He answered Gobert's made free throw with an aggressive drive and finished through contact, but Gobert slammed a dunk of his own.
Dallas used Doncic as a screener in a Zoom action for Irving to turn the corner going left for a short-range jumper, giving Dallas a one-point edge, but again, a failure to get a defensive stop on multiple possessions led to Towns' made 3-pointers creating a 6-0 run, causing the Mavericks to trail 95-90 with 5:04 remaining in regulation.
Doncic fouled Gobert on a post up, but he missed both free throws. Dallas failed to score on numerous possessions but Towns hit another 3-pointer. Washington blocked Towns on his next attempt, then Jones missed a corner 3-pointer. Edwards went on to make a floater, giving Minnesota an eight-point lead in clutch time.
Doncic drew a foul on a 3-point attempt, resulting in Towns fouling out. He made each of his free throws to make it 100-95 with 1:37 to play. Irving used a second-chance opportunity to finish a floater, but Edwards took control with a pull-up from beyond the arc to make it a five-point game with 38.8 seconds on the game clock.
Dallas came up empty on the next possession, with Irving turning it over, seemingly ending a realistic chance of victory. Doncic made an improbable 29-foot jumper while drawing a foul, providing hope for the Mavericks' chances. He missed it, then Dallas wrapped up Gobert after he grabbed the rebound.
The Mavericks will face the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the series at Target Center on Thursday.