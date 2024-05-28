Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber Details Potential Game 4 Return Against Timberwolves
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are expected to play Game 4 of the Western Conference finals without Dereck Lively II in the lineup, but Maxi Kleber appears on track to return. He's listed as questionable to play but intends to warm up before determining his playing status.
"We're gonna warm up and then see where we at," Kleber said after Tuesday's shootaround.
Kleber has been sidelined since he suffered a dislocated AC joint in his right shoulder during the first round of the playoffs against the LA Clippers. He was instrumental in the early success in the series with his versatility next to P.J. Washington in small-ball lineups while adding size without sacrificing shooting skill in bigger parings alongside Lively or Daniel Gafford.
Kleber got in shooting reps over the past few days but felt significant progress was achieved on Monday in his workout.
"I had a few days to work on it, so that's why I'm saying like, it's obviously not ideal, but trying to get adjusted, see how it feels tonight," Kleber said. "We made some big progress the last day and then just go from there." Kleber added that his shot "feels good."
Without being able to participate in game competition, Kleber acknowledged how there'll be an adjustment process as he returns to the lineup. There are naturally limitations regarding the ability to simulate game conceps, particularly with only day between games in the ongoing series.
"We'll see. That's always an adjustment. I think it's very hard to simulate true basketball actions without playing much," Kleber explained. "We'll see, but obviously the only way to get back into shape is to work hard."
The timing of Kleber's return is not related to Lively going down with his injury. Kleber clarified how injury recovery has its own schedule and he follows the advice of the Mavericks' medical team.
"We go by our schedule. I think we did a great job with the medical team, just getting ready and making the right steps," Kleber said. "It would have been the same now."
While Kleber wasn't able to help the Mavericks on the court to close out the Clippers, play in the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, or help build the 3-0 series lead against Minnesota, he's proud of what this group has accomplished.
"I think overall it's just a big accomplishment for the team itself, where we are right now," Kleber said. "And for basketball especially, it's a lot more fun to win games and get far. It's a special bond for the team."
Kleber has averaged 7.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 37 games in the playoffs in his career, continually proving to be a helpful option with his shooting and defensive versatility.
