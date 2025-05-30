Dallas Basketball

Dallas Mavericks fans given unfortunate label after miserable season

It's understandable, but this isn't a label a fanbase wants to have.

Austin Veazey

Jan 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts to fan during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts to fan during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
It was a tough season for Dallas Mavericks fans. Following a run to the NBA Finals, they watched a power-hungry general manager trade a beloved franchise icon in Luka Doncic, and then the team missed the playoffs.

The fanbase was understandably irate with the happenings of the franchise. They protested outside of the American Airlines Center on the day of the trade, "Fire Nico" chants have spread around Dallas like wildfire, fans were ejected out of the AAC for negativity, and Luka Doncic received more cheers than the actual Mavericks when he made his first return to Dallas in April.

Dallas fans hold up a Fire Nico sign for Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison
Mar 8, 2025; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas fans hold up a Fire Nico sign for Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison during the first half of the game between FC Dallas and Chicago Fire at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Given the season they endured, it makes sense that Vegas Insider conducted a study and found Dallas Mavericks fans to be the most negative fanbase in the NBA.

They dug through more than a million comments and posts of every NBA fanbase and classified them as positive or negative, and the Mavericks led the way in negativity with 32.41% of posts/comments being negative. The Boson Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, and the New York Knicks were the only other fanbases above 30%.

Dallas also placed in the top five of most vulgarity used, with 7.25% of comments/posts containing some form of swear word.

The positivity has started to come around recently due to the Mavericks winning the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, giving the team the chance to draft Duke star Cooper Flagg. It won't make up for the disastrous trades that Nico Harrison made, and most of the fanbase would still prefer he's fired, but Flagg gives the team a future they didn't have in the immediate aftermath of those trades.

