Dallas Mavericks Gut Out Game 3 Win Over OKC Thunder: 3 Game-Changing Plays
The Dallas Mavericks took a 2-1 series lead with a 105-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3, fueled by another big performance by PJ Washington. This game was far from easy, seeing a total of 38 fouls, 44 free throw attempts, 26 turnovers, 13 blocked shots, and 21 offensive rebounds.
Dallas once again roared out to an early 13-5 lead with the young Thunder coming right back and making it a game. For the entire second quarter, neither team led by more than 5 points, trading blows with seven lead changes in the period, including three in the final minute.
The Thunder were shot out of a cannon out of halftime, turning a 1-point lead into a game-high 10-point lead in the first few minutes, with an alley-oop from Josh Giddey to Jalen Williams closing off an 11-0 run.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks Take 2-1 Series Lead Over OKC Thunder
Williams had his fingerprints all over this game. He wasn't credited with any steals and just one block, but he played great defense on Kyrie Irving for most of the afternoon and was consistently in the right place on help defense.
This is the largest deficit the Mavs had faced since the end of Game 1, a 22-point loss, and they needed to respond in a big following this OKC run if they wanted to turn the game around.
We start the plays here.
They responded.
Immediately following that 11-0 run by OKC, Dallas went on a 16-0 run over the next four minutes, started by some made free throws by Dereck Lively II and capped off by this corner three by PJ Washington to give him 27 points.
This run was really fueled by the Mavericks' defensive effort against OKC, forcing the Thunder to shoot 0/7 with a turnover and a loose ball foul. Dallas would convert on the other end but it all started with their defense. Since trading for Washington and Daniel Gafford, the Mavs can go on these 3-4 minute stretches where they decide they won't allow the other team to score and it's fun watching them fly around the court, making plays. In this day and age of high-octane offense, a few stingy minutes of defense is really all they need.
After Oklahoma City decided to hack Lively for most of the 4th quarter (who stepped up and made 5 of his 6 free throws in the final frame), there wasn't a lot of offense to be proud of, except for this and one play to come.
Superstars will always step up and make big plays when they matter most. For as much flack as Luka Doncic gets about his defense, he has good instincts on that side of the ball.
Irving tries to squeeze a pass out of a double team to Derrick Jones Jr., but OKC picks it off. Isaiah Joe thinks he has an easy kick ahead to Lu Dort, but Doncic jumps the passing lane and takes it all the way to the basket to push the lead back to 5.
This is arguably the biggest play of the game. If Doncic doesn't steal this pass and finish at the cup, OKC would've scored on the other end, whether it be a layup or transition 3.
This finish by Kyrie Irving is just nuts and is reminiscent of his game-winner against the Denver Nuggets.
As mentioned earlier, Jalen Williams played exceptional defense on Irving for most of this game, exemplified by this play. Great defense, elite offense as Irving shows off the top-tier ball handling, shakes off the physicality, and finishes with the left-hand floater.
Irving would finish with 22 points, 8 of which came in the fourth quarter. He's such a steadying presence for this team as Doncic deals with injuries.
Dallas would close it out on the defensive end as Luka Doncic battled his way through hard slams on the court, physical defense, and he'd ice it with a free throw in the final seconds.
Doncic finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists and was once again hobbling throughout most of the game. He struggled from the floor, hitting just 7 of his 17 shots, but his rebounding made a huge difference.
PJ Washington can't be praised enough for his effort once again tonight, leading the team in scoring with 27 points. He's stepping up exactly when Dallas needs him to and responding in a big way.
Dereck Lively II rose to the challenge of being put on the free-throw line time and time again in the 4th quarter and did what was needed. He still needs to be better overall, as he can't be missing lob finishes in these moments, but his energy has been infectious. He finished with 12 points and 8 rebounds.
Dallas will be home again on Monday at 8:30 p.m. CST in the American Airlines Center, holding their first lead in this series at 2-1.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Predicts Luka Doncic to Win MVP 'Very Soon'
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs
Follow Austin Veazey on Twitter