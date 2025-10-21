Mavericks hope has them high in NBA power rankings
The Dallas Mavericks are entering the season with a lot of hope as No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg embarks on his rookie campaign.
CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger conducted his final power rankings before the start of the regular season, where the Mavs finished at No. 13.
"The theoretical Mavericks are a problem. The real-world Mavericks, with a rookie forward (albeit an incredible one) as the primary playmaker and a double-big frontcourt, have to prove how this is all going to work. Kyrie Irving's eventual return obviously makes the pieces fit much better, but that's a ways off. For now, Dallas remains an enigma until we see how it unfolds," Ward-Henninger wrote.
Mavs moving up in NBA power rankings
The Mavs are four spots higher on Ward-Henninger's power rankings than the previous edition. The only teams ahead of the Mavs are the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Mavs have a lot of hope for when Irving comes back, but there is still a good chunk of the season that will take place without him on the floor. While he is on the sidelines, the Mavericks will have to do their best to keep things afloat.
If the Mavs can keep their record at .500 or better by the time Irving returns in January or so, the team will be in a good position to make an impact in the Western Conference playoff picture for the upcoming season. In the meantime, the Mavs will do their best with what they have and hope Flagg can be a huge get as a No. 1 overall pick.
The Mavs will begin the Flagg era with a matchup against No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. CT.
