Mavericks' Jason Kidd reveals final conversation with Luka Doncic after Lakers trade
The early February trade where the Dallas Mavericks sent Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick remains one of the hottest topics in the NBA. Even for people who could understand why the Mavericks decided to move on from Doncic, it's hard to find anyone who thinks the team went about it the right way or got anywhere near enough in return.
As to be expected, the Mavericks' fanbase was livid with the trade. They saw Doncic as their second Dirk Nowitzki, expecting him to get a statue across from Nowitzki when his career was done, and Doncic wanted to be in Dallas for his entire career. To have that ripped away in the middle of the night with no warning is as big of a betrayal from a team as you will ever see.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Jason Kidd sounds off on initial reaction to Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd recently appeared on the "Dan Patrick Show" where he discussed his final conversation with Doncic after the trade.
"I texted him that morning [after the trade] and that's the last time I've talked to him... I don't think he was too happy, and again, from the experience of being traded, maybe being surprised, upset, feelings are high, but I loved the opportunity of coaching Luka. He's an incredible person and we all know his talent is one of the best in the world... I've always said this, publicly and privately, I wish Luka the best. He's one of the best players in the world."
Kidd's involvement in the decision to trade Doncic is still unknown. He said earlier in the show that he found out of the trade about an hour beforehand, but it's hard to believe he wasn't being vocal behind the scenes about his frustrations with Doncic, a reason why Mavs fans aren't happy with Kidd either.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Jason Kidd weighs in on Cooper Flagg excitement
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter