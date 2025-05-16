Dallas Basketball

Mavericks' Jason Kidd weighs in on Cooper Flagg excitement

Kidd shuts down any possibility of Flagg not being a Maverick.

Austin Veazey

Feb 1, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after scoring in the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after scoring in the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks landed the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft despite a 1.8% chance of doing so, giving the franchise a lifeline after they mistakenly traded away Luka Doncic. The fanbase had lost hope, but landing the first pick with a transcendent talent like Cooper Flagg at the top of the board.

Despite some speculation that the Mavericks may look to move the pick for a win-now star, mostly because of Nico Harrison's reputation at this point, everything out of Dallas has stated otherwise. They're going to stay on the board and pick Flagg, as they should.

READ MORE: Mavericks linked to $20 million Bulls guard in trade rumors

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The latest to reaffirm that Cooper Flagg will be a Maverick is head coach Jason Kidd, who appeared on the "Dan Patrick Show" on Thursday to talk about landing the first pick and how excited they are to get Flagg in the building.

"I'm just the coach, so I would say we're all concentrating on [pick] number one. The draft is deep, but the name you brought up, I think we're all focused on... I have not spoken to Cooper Flagg. I don't want to break any of the rules and get us in trouble, so I want to make sure that when I do answer these questions that the speculation is Cooper Flagg, but we gotta go through the process... I'm trying to be politically correct and make sure we don't get in trouble and I don't step on any toes... We're excited about the kid from Duke, I can't wait to talk to the coach over there, Coach Scheyer, and also a good friend of mine, Coach K [Mike Krzyzewski]... We're really excited about this opportunity."

Kidd is trying to make sure he doesn't step over any lines, but it's clear he's excited to get Cooper Flagg in the building, as every Mavericks fan is. This could be the pillar of the team for the next 15+ years as long as Nico Harrison doesn't trade him away.

READ MORE: Chargers troll Mavericks, Nico Harrison during NFL schedule release video

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News