Mavericks' Jason Kidd weighs in on Cooper Flagg excitement
The Dallas Mavericks landed the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft despite a 1.8% chance of doing so, giving the franchise a lifeline after they mistakenly traded away Luka Doncic. The fanbase had lost hope, but landing the first pick with a transcendent talent like Cooper Flagg at the top of the board.
Despite some speculation that the Mavericks may look to move the pick for a win-now star, mostly because of Nico Harrison's reputation at this point, everything out of Dallas has stated otherwise. They're going to stay on the board and pick Flagg, as they should.
The latest to reaffirm that Cooper Flagg will be a Maverick is head coach Jason Kidd, who appeared on the "Dan Patrick Show" on Thursday to talk about landing the first pick and how excited they are to get Flagg in the building.
"I'm just the coach, so I would say we're all concentrating on [pick] number one. The draft is deep, but the name you brought up, I think we're all focused on... I have not spoken to Cooper Flagg. I don't want to break any of the rules and get us in trouble, so I want to make sure that when I do answer these questions that the speculation is Cooper Flagg, but we gotta go through the process... I'm trying to be politically correct and make sure we don't get in trouble and I don't step on any toes... We're excited about the kid from Duke, I can't wait to talk to the coach over there, Coach Scheyer, and also a good friend of mine, Coach K [Mike Krzyzewski]... We're really excited about this opportunity."
Kidd is trying to make sure he doesn't step over any lines, but it's clear he's excited to get Cooper Flagg in the building, as every Mavericks fan is. This could be the pillar of the team for the next 15+ years as long as Nico Harrison doesn't trade him away.
