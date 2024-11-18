Dallas Basketball

Jason Kidd Speaks on Luka Doncic Knee Injury

The Mavericks head coach discussed the star guard's ailment.

Oct 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd with guard Luka Doncic (77) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd spoke to the media before Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder about Luka Doncic's knee injury, which is keeping him out of Sunday's contest. It will be the first game the star guard has missed since the preseason, and naturally, there is concern about when he will return.

"I think it pertains to his right knee contusion, so we'll see how he feels tomorrow, and hopefully, he can go on Tuesday," said Kidd of Doncic's condition. Dallas' leading scorer and assist man has averaged 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.8 assists this season.

The Thunder sit first in the Western Conference at 11-2, and the Mavericks would've liked to have Doncic healthy for this game.

Dallas plays against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, a team that is down several starters. Hopefully for Dallas, Doncic is able to play as they attempt to get back on track after starting the season just 6-7 with a tough game coming up tonight.

