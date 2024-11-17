Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Gets Injury Update Ahead of Thunder Game
The Dallas Mavericks are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, traveling to play the OKC Thunder for the first time since last season's Western Conference Semifinals. Dallas beat the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night as the healthiest they've been since the start of the season.
P.J. Washington returned after missing five games to tally 19 minutes against the Spurs off the bench. Against a Thunder team that is forced to play small due to injuries, he'll be critical in this game. However, the Mavs will be without Luka Doncic, who is listed as out with a right knee contusion. He's been battling injuries all season, and when he'd be matched up against the overly aggressive Lu Dort, it makes sense to rest him. They're also without Dante Exum after he had wrist surgery in training camp.
READ MORE: Mavericks at Thunder: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
Oklahoma City has almost no big men available, as Isaiah Hartenstein is out with a hand fracture, Chet Holmgren is out with a hip fracture, and Jaylin Williams is out with a hamstring strain. The injuries don't stop there for the Thunder, as they'll also be without key defender Alex Caruso, who is out with a hip strain. First-round pick Nikola Topic is out with a torn ACL that was discovered in the pre-draft process.
With all of their big men out, the Thunder have been starting Jalen Williams at center, which has worked for them. They're sitting at 11-2 with the league's best defense by a wide margin. They'll have a tough task against the Mavericks, who have found success when scoring in the paint in bunches.
Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford will have to be able to play in space. Otherwise, players like Maxi Kleber and P.J. Washington will play at center more often than normal. OKC's defense has been tremendous so far this season, both at guarding the three and protecting the paint, but we'll see if they can do it against a big Dallas team.
READ MORE: 3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Bounce-Back Win Over Wemby-Less Spurs
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter