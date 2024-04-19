Dallas Basketball

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Faces Uncertain Injury Status for Game 1 vs. Mavs

Kawhi Leonard faces challenges with knee inflammation as the LA Clippers prepare for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Mar 22, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; LA Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up prior to a / Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
DALLAS — Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard is working through persistent knee inflammation ahead of their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks. When the Clippers submit an injury report for Game 1, he will be listed as questionable.

Lawrence Frank, the Clippers' President of Basketball Operations, shared an update on Leonard's condition on Thursday, stating the team is "hopeful" he'll be able to play Game 1. However, more progress is needed before reaching that level since he has yet to participate in contact portions of practice.

“Progress has been made but the inflammation needs to continue to reduce so he can do functional basketball movements,” Frank said. “We’re hopeful he’s going to get there.”

Mar 22, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; LA Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up prior to a / Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

According to The Athletic, Leonard missed the final eight games of the regular season and received an injection in his knee in early April. The Clippers declined to share details or confirm any specific treatment measure utilized by Leonard.

“We don’t comment on any specific treatments,” Frank said. “He’s doing everything he can, and we’re doing everything we can medically.”

The extent of Leonard's participation in practice includes studying film and going through walk-throughs. Frank mentioned Leonard has only participated in the "mental" elements of playoff preparation.

“Film session yesterday, just going over what (the Mavs) do, what they like to do and then just their play sets,” Lue said on Wednesday. “And then yesterday went through a walk-through of five plays to start and just how we wanted to guard it and defend it.

“And then station work with plays, and then we did some defensive stations, and then we came back and played a little half court. Five-on-five."

Leonard's status remains the foremost important factor for the Mavericks considering he averaged averaged 32.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 13 playoff matchups against Dallas during his Clippers tenure. He's proven capable of taking over both offensively and defensively in pivotal moments.

