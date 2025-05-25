Dallas Basketball

Mavericks linked to future Hall-of-Fame guard, Cooper Flagg mentor

The Dallas Mavericks could add a mentor for Cooper Flagg in free agency this summer.

Jeremy Brener

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg and Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor.
Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg and Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks will be looking for point guard upgrades this offseason, and they will search far and wide to find him.

The Mavs could end up finding their guy in a player already in the Lone Star State looking for one last chance to contend.

CBS Sports writer Robby Kalland suggested the Mavericks should try to sign Chris Paul in free agency this summer.

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul controls the ball during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul controls the ball during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Could CP3 join the Mavericks?

"Paul is an unrestricted free agent after spending a season in San Antonio, averaging 8.8 points and 7.4 assists per game, and perhaps he'd be intrigued by the situation in Dallas," Kalland wrote.

"He could step in and run the show alongside Anthony Davis and Flagg until Irving comes back and take on a reserve role from there on a team that hopes to be in the mix in the West. Paul hasn't shown a desire to go full-on ring chasing by being a deep bench guy, but Dallas could be a nice middle ground for him."

Paul is in the twilight of his career, and if he chooses to come back for the 2025-26 season, it will mark his 21st year in the NBA.

He joined the Spurs last season to work alongside Victor Wembanyama, but the idea of heading up north to the Mavs to play alongside Cooper Flagg while also having the chance to contend with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving could be too enticing to pass up.

It would be the best of both worlds for what Paul wants, and that could make Dallas the ideal landing spot for the future Hall-of-Fame guard.

