Mavericks linked to major trade idea with Suns for $220 million star
The Dallas Mavericks have arguably the biggest trade chip in the league after winning the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery.
That pick could give the Mavs a franchise cornerstone of the future in Cooper Flagg, or it could be flipped into more of a win-now asset.
Fadeaway World writer Eddie Bitar suggested a trade that would send the No. 1 pick, Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington to the Phoenix Suns for Devin Booker and Ryan Dunn.
Booker to the Mavs?
"Devin Booker, who is easily a top-two shooting guard in the NBA, averaged 25.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds over 75 games in the 2024-25 season. His ability to create shots and facilitate offense would provide the Mavericks with a dynamic backcourt presence. Booker's experience and leadership could come into play alongside the other two superstar veterans in Dallas," Bitar wrote.
"The inclusion of Ryan Dunn adds a young, athletic wing with defensive upside (6.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG), complementing Dallas' roster perfectly. For the Suns, acquiring Cooper Flagg offers a fresh start with a high-upside prospect.
"Flagg's potential to develop into a franchise player makes him an attractive asset. Adding veterans like Thompson, Gafford, and Washington provides Phoenix with depth and flexibility.
"This trade reflects a strategic shift for both teams. Dallas would be focusing on immediate success by adding an established star, while Phoenix would be embracing a retooling phase centered around youth and potential. The next move for the Suns would obviously be to move Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal next, although the latter won't be as easy due to the player's no-trade clause."
This trade is very unlikely to happen given Phoenix's unwillingness to move on from Booker, but it makes sense for both sides given the direction each team is going in.
