Mark Cuban's new athletic venture after Mavericks sale, Shark Tank exit revealed
Mark Cuban has had a lot of changes in the last 18 months. He sold a majority share of the Dallas Mavericks, a move that would come back to bite him when the team traded away Luka Doncic without consulting him, to the Adelson family at the end of 2023. His long tenure on the investment show Shark Tank also came to an end recently.
With him leaving so many major ventures, many people wondered what was next for Cuban. He still has a minority share with the Mavs, but it doesn't take up nearly as much of his time as it used to.
Mark Cuban has now invested in the Greek Basketball Association, a national basketball league built exclusively for Greek Life on college campuses. The league was founded by Michael Bales while he was a senior at Indiana University, which is where Cuban attended college.
"This is one of the most original grassroots sports movements I've seen in a long time," Cuban of the opportunity. "The GBA has tapped into the passion, rivalry, and brotherhood of college Greek life and turned it into something that has real potential. This isn't just a league; it's a brand with serious upside. I'm excited to help take it to the next stage."
The league plans to "expand its infrastructure, boost its digital media presence, and forge key sponsorships" thanks to Cuban's backing. the GBA began as a student-ran league at IU between fraternities in 2022, but it has already grown to 30 college campuses with rules and stats. They are already planning for the league's first-ever 64-team national tournament, which will be held in Memphis.
