Mavericks linked to Knicks guard in free agency
The Dallas Mavericks are getting ready to build their team for the upcoming season, and they are going to need a few pieces to get a strong team around likely No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
One of the key pieces that needs to be added to the puzzle is a veteran point guard that can take over for Kyrie Irving while he recovers from his torn ACL.
Irving's knee injury will cost him a good majority of the season, so the Mavs need a point guard. That's why CBS Sports writer Robby Kalland suggested the Mavs sign New York Knicks point guard Cameron Payne.
Payne heading to Dallas?
"If I were the Mavs, I wouldn't want Payne to be my lone signing, but if they can't land one of the top names and have to start looking at adding more of a guard rotation by committee, they could certainly do worse than Payne," Kalland wrote.
"He's mercurial but has proven to be a solid regular season backup. He's not someone you want to have to rely on heavily in the playoffs (ask Knicks fans their thoughts on Payne right now), but the Mavs need to be more worried about getting to the postseason right now and Payne can help fill regular season minutes well."
Payne won't solve all of the Mavericks' point guard problems, but he's a veteran that can bring the younger players along in hopes of getting Dallas back to the NBA Finals.
