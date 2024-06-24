Dallas Mavericks Lose Well-Respected Staff Member to New York Knicks
Former Dallas Mavericks head athletic trainer Casey Smith is well-respected across the NBA scene, being regarded as one of the best in the department. Now, the athletic trainer is leaving Dallas and is headed to New York City to join the Knicks.
"The Knicks have hired Casey Smith, longtime athletic trainer for both the Dallas Mavericks and USA Basketball, as their new vice president of sports medicine," Marc Stein reported on X (formerly Twitter).
While Smith did play an integral role within the organization for the past two decades, beginning in 2004, the athletic trainer worked in a smaller role this past season, losing his spot traveling alongside the team and sitting on the bench.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Joins Slovenian National Team Before Home Game Against Lithuania
After the reduced role, Smith was hired by the New York Knicks to serve as the team's vice president of sports medicine. Smith also held a similar role with Team USA basketball from 2005 to 2012 as he's had a long, well-respected career with the Mavericks.
There might not be a better fit for Smith in his role than joining the Knicks. After the relationship soured with the Mavericks organization, Smith now heads to one of the most notable franchises in the NBA and one that needs his services.
The Knicks, led by former Mavericks star Jalen Brunson, posted 50 wins this past season. The issue? Their season fell short in the second round. They were riddled with injuries, missing the contributions from plenty of key players in the second half of the regular season and throughout the playoffs.
Smith now returns to his high-profile, behind-the-scenes role while the Mavericks formally move on from his services in a move that benefits both parties. The athletic trainer should make a positive impact in New York while Dallas looks to continue building toward raising a second banner.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Have Shown Interest in Veteran Shooting Guard
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason.
Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.