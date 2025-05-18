Mavericks' lottery luck results in massive ticket, corporate sponsorship requests
After an absolutely disastrous 2024-25 season, the Dallas Mavericks pulled the coup of the century by overcoming extremely thin odds to win the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, holding just a 1.8% chance to do so entering the lottery.
Their luck has already translated into much-needed buzz amongst a fanbase that was ready to turn on their hometown team permanently after GM Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in a deal that shocked the NBA and infuriated Dallas supporters across the country.
Upon securing the top pick, fan interest in the team has increased drastically, as team president Rick Welts said that the Mavericks “grateful business staff was inundated with ticket and corporate sponsor-related requests in the first 24 hours," according to Brad Townsend.
This buzz is significant when taking into account that the windfall from the Doncic trade devastated the team's value and caused a massive drop in season ticket renewals. The first pick, which will almost certainly be used on Duke forward Cooper Flagg, can provide not just hope for a fanbase, but also immediate on-court results, as Flagg is one of the more pro-ready prospects scouts have seen over the last decade.
Drawing comparisons to two-way menaces like Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Garnett, Scottie Pippen, and Jayson Tatum, amongst many others, Flagg has an extremely high ceiling and more than lived up to the nearly unreachable hype he had entering his only collegiate season with the Blue Devils.
The Duke freshman phenom won the Naismith National Player of the Year and the Wooden Award, further solidifying his legacy as an all-time great one-and-done in the sport's history. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.8 stocks per game while shooting 48% from the field and 39% from three.
The draft lottery win was more than just a lucky moment for the Mavericks, but is something they can build upon in the future as they attempt to reconstruct a formerly livid fanbase.
