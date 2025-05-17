Despite Luka Doncic-Lakers trade, Mavericks keep Dallas in the spotlight
The Dallas Mavericks are part of the city's sports identity, and while they may not be as big as the Cowboys, they are still a strong factor.
The team's appearance in the NBA Finals a year ago, the trade of Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, and the recent win in the league's draft lottery have Dallas clocking in at No. 3 on Bleacher Report writer Matt Velazquez's list of most star-studded sports cities.
Dallas No. 3 on best star-studded sports cities
"We've arrived at the first and only city on our list where representatives from all five leagues qualified as stars using our methodology. And its list of stars that somehow don't count as stars feels criminal," Velazquez wrote.
"The players who made the cut all make sense. Robertson finished fourth in 2023 Hart Trophy voting and has the Stars chasing the Stanley Cup again this postseason. Irving with the Mavericks and Ogunbowale with the Wings are certified hoopers. Bueckers was just the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft and already boasts the third-most Instagram followers of anyone in the league. Prescott is the quarterback and Parsons is the defensive engine of America's Team. Oh yeah, and Seager and Semien are maybe the best middle infield pairing in baseball.
"Somehow, that list still feels too short. Davis is way too big of a star to somehow slip through our metrics—which is why he earned the writer's pick—and soon he and Irving will likely be joined by No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. Lamb is among the top wide receivers in the NFL, Garcia was an October star just a couple years ago (and great in lots of other months, too), and deGrom is a former multi-time Cy Young winner, though those years came before the window of time we're looking at.
"All of that is to say there's tons of talent in the Dallas area, and all the teams there should be competitive either now or in the near future. Dare I say, who even needs Lu...no, no I won't say it."
The only cities ahead of Dallas on the list were New York and Los Angeles, which are both hard to beat given how many teams each city has.
The Mavericks hope to parlay these recent moves with a return to the playoffs next season.
