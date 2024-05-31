Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Named Western Conference Finals MVP
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was given the Earvin "Magic" Johnson trophy for being named the Western Conference Finals MVP after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves in 5 games. He averaged 32.4 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 8.2 APG, and 2.2 SPG in this series and has the Mavs headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since they won it in 2011. He capped it off with 36 points in Game 5.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving Lead Dallas Mavericks to NBA Finals After Eliminating Timberwolves
Luka Doncic won the vote 9-0, though Kyrie Irving could've had an argument given his strong play, but Doncic was the best player in the series and has established himself as one of the two best players in the NBA. There were three games in this series in which Irving and Doncic each had 30+ points.
This new trophy started being handed out in 2022, with Stephen Curry winning the inaugural award after beating Dallas. Magic Johnson is one of the greatest postseason players of all time, so his namesake on the trophy makes sense, and it makes even more sense that Luka Magic gets the trophy. The Eastern Conference's version is named the Larry Bird Trophy, which Boston's Jaylen Brown won this year.
The Celtics and Mavericks will start the NBA Finals on June 6th, with Game 1 in Boston. Boston had the NBA's best record at 64-18 and will be tough to beat, but Dallas has the best player overall in that series.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks To Play Boston Celtics in 2024 NBA Finals
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs
Follow Austin Veazey on Twitter