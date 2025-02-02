Dallas Basketball

Dallas Mavericks make official Luka Doncic announcement after blockbuster trade

The Dallas Mavericks made a Luka Doncic announcement following the trade.

Kade Kimble

Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks on from the team bench during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are at the center of the most shocking trade made in NBA history. That isn't an understatement, either.

Late Saturday night, the Mavericks woke up the entire NBA landscape by sending Luka Doncic -- their 25-year-old generational talent and franchise superstar -- to the Los Angeles Lakers, returning Anthony Davis in the deal.

The Mavericks moved the player that led them to the Western Conference Finals twice and the NBA Finals once while projecting to be a multi-time MVP winner in favor of a 31-year-old center. Nico Harrison wanted defense and he got that. He lost a generational superstar in doing so, though.

The morning after shaking up the NBA landscape for the foreseeable future, the Mavericks made an official announcement regarding Doncic and the trade.

"The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they acquired 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for guard Luka Dončić, forward/center Maxi Kleber and forward/center Markieff Morris," Mavs PR posted on X.

The Mavericks fanbase is torn by the move. Doncic was the franchise. He was the successor to Dirk Nowitzki. They lost their stability, now. They're led by aging stars who are past their prime. The Mavericks leveraged their future for defense.

