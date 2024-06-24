Dallas Mavericks' Minority Owner Mark Cuban Claims Email Was Hacked
After more than a decade of being the shot-caller for the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban sold his majority stake in the franchise. Now a minority owner, Cuban can sit back and enjoy the Mavericks' offseason after falling short in the NBA Finals, losing to the Boston Celtics in five games.
It wasn't an incredible start to the offseason for Cuban, though, and not because of anything related to the Mavericks, who he can now enjoy completely from a fan angle now (though the value of the franchise as a minority owner is something he'll pay attention to), as he had his email hacked on Saturday.
“I just got hacked at my mcuban@gmail.com because someone named Noah at your 650-203-0000 called and said I had an intruder and spoofed Google’s recovery methods,” Cuban wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in a now-deleted post. “If anyone gets anything from mcuban@gmail.com after 3:30pm pst it’s not me.”
READ MORE: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Joins Slovenian National Team Before Home Game Against Lithuania
Cuban claims to have not clicked on any link or given out any information while still losing access to his email account, which is quite important for a billionaire entrepreneur.
Cuban bought the organization in 2000 before selling his majority stake in November of 2023. In that span, he was strategic in the moves made, which landed the team multiple NBA Finals appearances and even an NBA title in 2011 led by Dirk Nowitzki.
Now, under new ownership, the team looks to build around Luka Doncic the same way it did around Nowitzki to eventually get over the hump and win a second NBA title in franchise history.
Cuban will be able to watch from the sideline and enjoy the Mavericks' run with Doncic at the helm, co-star Kyrie Irving, and a strong squad built around him if he is able to figure out the situation with his email.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Have Shown Interest in Veteran Shooting Guard
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason.
Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.