How Mavericks Operate Since Mark Cuban's Majority Sale
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban has stepped back from controlling basketball operations. The organization will operate its first offseason with a different decision-maker having the final say.
Cuban sold a majority stake in the Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families, while retaining 27 percent ownership. The sale from Cuban's messaging focused on the benefit of owning a smaller stake in an organization with more significant potential after a future arena development focused on a resort and possible casino that owning can become a tourism attraction in Dallas with the guidance of Las Vegas Sands, the company owned by the team's new majority owner.
This change follows the sale of Cuban’s majority stake in the Mavericks to the Adelson family in November 2023, which appointed Patrick Dumont as the new team governor.
At the time, Cuban described his influence on basketball decisions requiring Dumont's final say. "It’s like anything they’d have final say, for sure," Cuban told reporters in December. "He’s the governor. (But I have a contracting job, and I get a salary.) So I’m sure we would work it out."
Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison reports directly to Dumont rather than Cuban. Harrison already appreciates the way the organization is running.
"It's kind of similar to what I've been used to in corporate America... He runs a huge company. He's a CEO. I think they probably have like 35,000 people. So he's very much not emotional. He's more like strategic. He's not going to be in the weeds, but yeah, we're going to be fine. We're going to have a great relationship. We already do. I see it working very well."
Since the sale, the Mavericks' roster construction efforts have been off to a strong start. Harrison has made notable moves, such as acquiring P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, proving instrumental in Dallas reaching the NBA Finals. He is under the impression of having full spending authority to improve the roster.
"I don't think money is going to be an object," Harrison said. "I think it's doing it the right way, bringing in people with good character, the money is not going to be the limiting factor. They want to win. We're going to be smart about it though, but I don't expect, we're not having money conversations"
Cuban originally bought the franchise in 2000 and was instrumental in making decisions about personnel throughout his time as majority owner. Regardless of who owns the team, managing to build a title team around Luka Doncic remains a must.
