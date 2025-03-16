Mavericks starter calls out fans for 'Fire Nico' chants after Luka Doncic trade
The Dallas Mavericks have been in a free fall since inexplicably trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, going 7-13 since that disaster. That free fall has sent them from competing for a playoff spot to likely missing the postseason entirely.
The vibes have just been bad. Fans boycotted the trade when it was first announced, have been chanting "Fire Nico [Harrison, Mavericks general manager]" at every possible opportunity, and Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers was very poorly attended, as former Maverick Quentin Grimes led the tanking Sixers past the Mavs. But one current Maverick is tired of it.
P.J. Washington returned from an ankle injury to lead the Mavericks with 29 points and 12 rebounds in a losing effort, but as someone who grew up in the Dallas area, he doesn't like the way the Mavs fans have been treating the team.
"At the end of the day, the trade has happened," Washington said in his postgame press conference. "We understand we have a new team now. All the ‘Fire Nico’ stuff, we're sick and tired of hearing it. We just want to go out there and play, and we need the fans to support us no matter who's on the floor. That's just how I feel about it."
It's easy to understand Washington's perspective, but also very easy to understand the fans. The fans saw their team gutted after losing its best player, and the team has been dealing with crazy injuries ever since then. The city of Dallas loved Luka Doncic, and they'd rather not support the team if he's not there.
But the players had nothing to do with the trade. They still have to go out and do their jobs, and it's hard to do so with all of the negativity surrounding the team. They're still playing hard and doing what they can to try and stay competitive, but it hasn't worked to this point. Winning can solve all issues, and the Mavs just aren't winning enough.
