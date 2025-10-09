Mavericks may have surprise Kyrie Irving replacement as he recovers from injury
The Dallas Mavericks are going to need a point guard to step up to the plate while Kyrie Irving continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered during the spring.
While the Mavs signed former No. 2 overall pick D'Angelo Russell in free agency, the team might look towards No. 1 overall selection and rookie Cooper Flagg to help run the offense.
"Flagg is listed at 6-foot-8 but plays much bigger than that, and it already looks like you can legit run an NBA offense through him with his ability to handle the ball, make advanced reads and passes, and score from all three levels," CBS Sports contributor Brad Botkin wrote after the Mavericks' first preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
"It wasn't as if Flagg was only throwing highlight dimes. He dissected the defense in exactly the right way all night. Once he zipped a pass to a middle flasher to collapse OKC's zone defense, which immediately led to a swing 3 from Klay Thompson in the corner. He was in total control. Seeing everything. Nothing moving too fast."
Flagg showing range as point guard
Not only was Flagg able to dish out dimes to his teammates, but he was also able to showcase his threatening shooting ability.
"If the passing wasn't enough, Flagg also showed off his ability to punish you as a pull-up shooter, which is such a necessary skill if you're going to be a true threat as a pick-and-roll pilot," Botkin wrote.
The sky is the limit for Flagg in his first season with the Mavs. Irving's absence opens the door for more creation opportunities for him, but it also gives him a chance to be the hero for the Mavs.
While the Mavs should still rely on Anthony Davis as their No. 1 player, Flagg has a chance to be right behind him as he tries to help Dallas get back to the playoffs.
