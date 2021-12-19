Amid Trade Rumors, Battle of the Unicorns: Mavs at Wolves

Skip to main content
    Unicorn vs. Unicorn: Amid NBA Trade Rumors, GAMEDAY Mavs vs. T'wolves

    The Dallas Mavericks seek a victory on the road over the Minnesota Timberwolves following their 107-104 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
    Author:

    As Luka Doncic's ankle soreness causes the superstar to remain inactive, the Mavericks look to forget about their home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night by beating the young-and-feisty Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. 

    Unlike the Mavericks, the Timberwolves took care of the struggling Lakers to the tune of a 110-92 blowout. Following the victory, Karl-Anthony Towns flexed his muscles in a post-game media session.

    "I just know when I step on the court, I don't feel no one can guard me," claimed the Timberwolves star. ... who also thinks of himself as the best big-man perimeter shooter ever. (Hello, Dirk Nowitzki.)

    However, similar to Towns, the Mavericks also have a big man finding confidence. Kristaps Porzingis, once deemed the "Unicorn" by two-time champion NBA superstar Kevin Durant, has a history of showing up vs. the Timberwolves. 

    Last season, Porzingis averaged 24.7 points on 66.1 true shooting in three games against the Timberwolves, taking two victories. As the Timberwolves ninth-seed placement magnifies the significance of the next two games vs. the eighth seed Mavericks, the matchup of the versatile bigs sells the ticket.

    Both of these teams find themselves involved in trade gossip. Do the Mavs still like Kemba Walker? How about Ben Simmons? Want a smaller move, like Danuel House? How about a giant move, like Kyrie Irving?

    INJURY REPORT: Mavs: Luka Doncic (ankle soreness) is out; Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) is out; Reggie Bullock (health and safety protocols) is out; Josh Green (illness) is out; Frank Ntilikina (illness) is out; Eugene Omoruyi (right foot injury) is out; Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) is probable. 

    The Mavs might end up with just 10 or so of their 15 guys available tonight.

    Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards (health and safety protocols) is out; Taurean Prince (health and safety protocols) is out; 

    RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks 14-14 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 14-15

    WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, 7:00 p.m. CT

    LOCATION: Target Center (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

    TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

    ODDS: The Mavs are 3.5 underdogs vs. the Timberwolves.

    NEXT: Mavs play Timberwolves at the AAC Tuesday night.

    FINAL WORD: Dallas must take advantage of two games vs. the under-.500 Timberwolves as the next two contests are against the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz.

