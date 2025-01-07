Mavericks vs. Lakers: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks have lost five straight games but are returning home for a four-game home stand starting with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. This is also the second night of a back-to-back for Dallas, while the Lakers had a one-day break after losing in Houston on Sunday.
Dallas lost 119-104 to the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night, as they're playing without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. They're struggling to do anything well right now as they look to find answers, specifically on offense. They also sent the Grizzlies to the free-throw line 35 times on Monday and it was the main reason they lost that game.
The Lakers recently traded for former Maverick Dorian Finney-Smith, who has been playing well for them. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him promoted to the starting lineup soon. Anthony Davis is running the show for LA, though, and he's coming off 30 points, 13 rebounds, and five blocks against the Rockets on Sunday. LeBron James is still capable of big games as well, but they don't have a lot of depth and are normally a below-average shooting team.
Here's everything you need to know to watch Tuesday's matchup.
Date/Time: Tuesday, January 7th, 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 20-16, Lakers 20-15
TV/Streaming: TNT, TruTV, Max
Spread: Lakers -6.5
Over/Under: 218.5
Moneyline: Lakers -270, Mavericks +220
