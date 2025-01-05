Dirk Nowitzki to Join Amazon's NBA Studio Show
Dallas Mavericks Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki will start his broadcasting career next season, as Andrew Marchand has announced that Nowitzki will join Amazon's studio show alongside Blake Griffin and Taylor Rooks. Amazon and NBC picked up rights to broadcast NBA games next season after the NBA's deal with TNT ends.
Nowitzki was first reported as a candidate by The Athletic on December 10th, alongside Blake Griffin, Stan Van Gundy, and Richard Jefferson. He has made guest appearances on broadcasts occasionally and has been a fill-in on TNT's "Inside the NBA." His natural wit and knowledge of the game should make for a great viewing experience.
2025-26 will mark the first season ever for Amazon's NBA broadcasting while being the first since 2002 for NBC. Jamal Crawford has already signed on with NBC, and they're looking to bring in Reggie Miller as well, as both have been analysts for TNT. Amazon has still yet to tab who will be joining Ian Eagle as their primary commentator.
Nowitzki spent all 21 years of his playing career with the Dallas Mavericks, winning a championship in 2011, the MVP in 2007, and currently sits 6th in NBA history in total points scored. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023 and made the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.
