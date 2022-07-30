Skip to main content

Mavs Donuts: Trade Rumors & Dwight Howard to Pro Wrestling?

Trade gossip, Mavs predictions and a new career path for old pal Dwight Howard ...
Start your day off with Dallas Mavs Donuts ...

DONUT 1. DWIGHT TOP 50?

Is Dwight Howard a top-50 all-time NBA'er?

This report sets up the argument thusly: "Howard began his Hall of Fame career with eight seasons in Central Florida, averaging 18.4 points per game, 13 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. He also made the All-Star team six times and was named the Defensive Player of the Year three times. In his best year, 2008-09, Howard helped lead the Magic to the NBA Finals."

DONUT 2: DWIGHT TO THE WWE?

We would say this is no way to strengthen the bball case. But no, we would not want to wrestle with Dwight Howard.

DONUT 3. PAOLO BANCHERO TO JORDAN

Paolo ... and Luka Doncic, together.

From the report: "It's been a big summer for Paolo Banchero. Just five weeks after the Orlando Magic selected him with the No. 1 overall pick, he has now signed with Jordan Brand. The Athletic was the first to report the news."

And of course, Luka is already in that club.

DONUT 4. LAKERS INTERESTED IN ERIC GORDON? From our man Coty Smith in Houston: "Gordon would be a significant addition to the Lakers roster. But Los Angeles will have to pay a hefty price to land the former Sixth-Man of the Year winner. A source told Inside the Rockets that Houston has placed a lofty trade value on Gordon but did not specify what general manager Rafael Stone is asking."

DONUT 5. HOW BIG?

Is Spencer Dinwiddie heading to the Dallas starting lineup? What it means for the Mavs starts with coach Jason Kidd's first five being big, big, big.

DONUT 6. A SPIKE LEE JOINT

A new Spike Lee project - err, joint - will focus, naturally, on his beloved New York Knicks. 

DONUT 7. WHERE'S KEMBA?

Remember when Kemba Walker was Dallas' top free-agent target ... and it was kind of assumed it'd get done ... and then he didn't even give the Mavs a sniff?

Kemba's rep has slipped since then. Badly. Here's the latest.

DONUT 8. MORE LUKA

Luka Semanic has performed well in the G League and is still only 22 years old. So we make the case here for Dallas adding another Luka.

DONUT 9. NO, GILBERT

Did Gilbert Arenas disrespect Manu Ginobili? Here's Gilbert's hot take.

DONUT 10. BEST DEAL?

The Mavericks' trade for Christian Wood hasn't gotten a ton of buzz lately, but one analyst is picking his addition as being the best 'under-the-radar' move of the offseason. Read more here.

DONUT 11. BETTER POST-JALEN?

Despite losing Jalen Brunson and having another underwhelming free agency period, the Mavericks could still be better than they were last season, suggests our guy Dalton Trigg.

DONUT 12. THE FINAL WORD

“We believe we’re going to be a bigger team. Nothing against (Jalen Brunson’s) height, but with Spencer starting, our starting five is going to be big with JaVale (McGee) starting at the center.'' - Coach Jason Kidd.

