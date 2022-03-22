Mavs Donuts: Perfect Powell, Doncic Gets Last Laugh, James Makes History

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

Regardless of tornados, hail, or thunderstorms, Mavs Donuts always delivers. Leading the dozen, we head into the eye of the storm, as the Dallas Mavericks faced the Minnesota Timberwolves in a close contest despite a 15-minute rain leak delay at the beginning.

Aside from the Mavs-Wolves game, LeBron James made history, again, and the severely shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers surprisingly beat the Miami Heat.

Donut 1: Mavs Tame Wolves

Looking for a change in momentum after losing consecutive games for the first time, the Mavericks faced the streaking Minnesota Timberwolves on a stormy Monday night in Dallas.

After 13 lead changes and a series of strange plays at the end, the Mavs prevailed with a 110-108 clutch win over the scrappy Timberwolves.

Dallas (44-28) took the lead for good with a 7-0 run late, and withstood a series of trips to the free throw line by Patrick Beverley sandwiched by a lengthy officials' review. The Mavs now lead the Wolves (42-31) by 2.5 games in the Western Conference standings.

Donut 2: Rain Delay

On a scary weather day for North Texans, the weather trickled into the NBA action. The Mavs’ game with the Wolves had a 15-minute delay before tip-off due to rain pouring into the American Airlines Center. Dallas now has two irregular game delays this season.

As the saying goes, “if you want the rainbow, you’ve got to put up with the rain.” The Mavs and their fans did just that, as they endured the elements and ended up going home with a satisfying win.

Donut 3: Mavs Won Kristaps Porzingis Trade "In A Route"

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is a many of many words. Before the Mavs dropped two consecutive games to the Charlotte Hornets and Sixers, the First Take host declared Dallas over Washington as the winner of the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

Donut 4: Patrick Beverley Irritates Luka Doncic

Last postseason, Luka Doncic played then-Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley off the floor. However, it's a new situation now with Beverley as the vocal, veteran leader of the young Timberwolves. Beverley defended Doncic well on a significant amount of possessions during Monday’s contest.

Per usual, Beverley did his best to get into Doncic’s head, but the Mavs still ultimately prevailed.

Donut 5: LeBron Still Loves Kevin After Posterizing Dunk

"That's my guy, that's my brother. I hope I'm still invited to the wedding,” LeBron James said of his former teammate Kevin Love. It's all still love between the two 2016 NBA champions despite a ferocious dunk that led to Love hitting the deck.

Donut 6: Dwight Powell with a Perfect Game

In a game that featured Doncic, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Anthony Edwards, Mavs center Dwight Powell had the most impressive shooting performance. Aside from playing adequate defense on Towns, Powell finished with a team-high 22 points on 8-of-8 shooting from the field.

Donut 7: On This Day

The last few years haven't been kind to NBA legends. On March 22, 2021, 11-time NBA All-Star Elgin Baylor passed away at 86. The former Los Angeles Laker star averaged 27.4 points in his 14-year career.

Donut 8: Heat Fall to Star-less Sixers

In a seemingly scheduled loss for the Sixers, the Heat squandered a game that saw both James Harden and Joel Embiid sidelined due to injury. Second-year guard Tyrese Maxey led the Philly to a 113-106 victory with 28 points.

Donut 9: LeBron James Makes History Again

In an otherwise horrendous outing for the Lakers, at least NBA historians can find solace in James' history-making campaign. Topping former Utah Jazz superstar Karl Malone (again, as James just passed Malone for second on the NBA’s All-Time Scoring list), James is now the oldest player to average 25+ points in a season. Remarkably, James is officially at 30 points per contest at 37.

Donut 10: Doncic Gets the Last Laugh

Not only did the Mavs beat the Wolves in a close contest, but Doncic also relished in Beverley's frustration. Friday's contest will surely provide more fuel for fiery Beverley-Doncic moments in the future.

Donut 11: Could Mavs Zach LaVine in Free Agency?

Could the next big opportunity for the Mavs to add a superstar player next to Luka Doncic be dependent on how the Chicago Bulls finish out their season? More specifically, could Zach LaVine leave the Windy City if his team makes a much earlier postseason exit than anticipated?

“Free agency is gonna be a big milestone for me,” said LaVine in an interview with Yahoo Sports. “It's my first time going into it really being [an] unrestricted free agent. … Moving forward, it's gonna be a whole new experience for me.”

LaVine could sign with a new team for four years and $160 million, or he could potentially re-sign with the Bulls for five years and north of $200 million… if they even decide to offer him that much.

Donut 12: What's Next for Mavs?

Dallas faces the Houston Rockets on Wednesday evening. The Mavs hold a 3-1 lead for the regular-season series.